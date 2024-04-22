Corey LaJoie crosses start-finish line on his side as he gets caught up in last-lap Talladega crash

Corey LaJoie was caught up in a last-lap crash at Talladega Superspeedway that saw Tyler Reddick avoid the chaos to pick up his first NASCAR Cup Series win of the 2024 season.

The chain-reaction crash started as Michael McDowell tried to block Brad Keselowski from taking first place at the Geico 500. He came down to block Keselowski and got into the nose of the No. 6, turned sideways and spun out into the wall.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Several cars, including LaJoie’s, got caught up in the wreck. Somehow, LaJoie’s No. 7 got underneath the No. 4 of Josh Berry and turned sideways onto the wall. LaJoie’s momentum carried him through the start-finish line as he finally got right side up.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X

LaJoie told reporters, “Today, I was the one upside down.”

“I did a full rotation. So, I did left side on the ground for a bit. Then it kind of stopped. Then it flipped over, hit the roof and then landed on all fours,” he explained after the race. “And the all-four hit was pretty big. I’m glad I slipped past the start-finish line though.”

NASCAR DRIVER JUSTIN ALLGAIER TAKES HARD HIT INTO WALL DURING XFINITY SERIES’ TALLADEGA RACE

LaJoie finished 18th. Ross Chastain, Carson Hocevar and Ryan Preece also got caught up in the wreck with LaJoie.

Reddick took home the victory. Keselowski, Noah Gragson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman rounded out the top five. Anthony Alfredo, William Byron, Todd Gilliland, Daniel Hemric and Harrison Burton finished in the top 10.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was Reddick’s first win since the Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas last year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.