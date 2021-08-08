A concessions worker at Coors Field in Denver was among at least two people killed in the city between Friday and early Saturday in at least four shootings, according to reports.

The death of the concessions worker was not believed to have been related to his job, though Denver police were still investigating, FOX 31 of Denver reported.

The unidentified victim was one of two people shot near Coors Field after Friday’s MLB game between the Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins.

GUNFIRE NEAR COORS FIELD IN DENVER WOUNDS 2 AFTER ROCKIES-MARLINS GAME: REPORTS

The wounded victim was described by police as an “uninvolved bystander,” while the slain concessions worker had reportedly been in an argument with two other people at the scene, according to the Denver Post.

The victim’s Coors Field employment was confirmed by the Rockies, the Post reported.

The second victim of the 10:30 p.m. Coors Field-area shooting remained in critical condition Saturday, FOX 31 reported.

About two hours earlier Friday, three people were shot in Denver’s Civic Center area, about two miles from the baseball stadium. One victim died, another remained in critical condition Saturday and the third victim suffered non-life-threatening wounds, FOX 31 reported.

Later, just before 2 a.m. Saturday, a male victim was critically wounded in a third shooting, at West 11th Avenue and Acoma Street. A second victim of that shooting, also critically wounded, was located later, after police learned that the victim was transported to a hospital in a private vehicle, FOX 31 reported.

In the overnight’s fourth shooting, just after 2 a.m. Saturday, two people were shot but both were expected to survive, authorities told FOX 31.

No arrests were reported in any of the four shootings. Police asked that anyone with information contact them at 720-913-7867.