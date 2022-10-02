Cooper Rush leads Cowboys to 3rd straight win, gets big boost from defense

The Dallas Cowboys remained undefeated with Cooper Rush as the starting quarterback as the team took care of the Washington Commanders at home on Sunday, 25-10.

Rush did exactly what the Cowboys have hoped as he filled in for an injured Dak Prescott for the last three weeks – do enough to keep the team in contention in the division. He did that and then some.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The veteran quarterback was 15-for-27 with 223 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Rush had a touchdown pass to Michael Gallup in the second quarter and another to CeeDee Lamb in the fourth.

Rush moved to 4-0 as a starter dating back to his start against the Minnesota Vikings last season.

He also got tremendous help from the defense.

COWBOYS’ DAK PRESCOTT STILL DEALING WITH SWELLING, NO TIMELINE TO START THROWING, MIKE MCCARTHY SAYS

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz was intercepted twice in the game – once by cornerback DaRon Bland and once by cornerback Trevon Diggs. Wentz finished 25-for-42 with 170 passing yards, a touchdown pass and two sacks.

Jahan Dotson led Washington with three catches for 43 yards. He had the lone touchdown catch.

For Dallas, Lamb led the way with six catches for 97 yards. Gallup had two catches for 24 yards. Ezekiel Elliott led the ground game with 49 yards on 19 carries.

Rush made history last week after leading the Cowboys on a game-winning drive against the New York Giants. He’s the only quarterback since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger to lead game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime of his first three career starts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sunday’s win meant that Rush is the first Cowboys quarterback to win his first four career starts.

Dallas improved to 3-1, and Washington fell to 1-3.