Construction worker dies after falling more than 100 feet from Chargers, Rams new stadium: report

An ironworker died Friday morning after falling more than 100 feet while working on the construction of a new stadium for the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, according to a report.

The unidentified man, said to be in his 30s, fell off the roof of the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood while working in the southeast corner of the facility, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing an anonymous source.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, charged with investigating the death, said that the worker fell 110 feet.

A joint statement from SoFi Stadium, the Rams and Chargers that was obtained by the Times called the death “heartbreaking.”

“The safety of our construction team and all of our employees is the foremost priority of our organizations, and we will continue to work with our partners and local authorities to deliver on this commitment.”

The stadium is set to be ready for the 2020 NFL season but concerns back in April over whether construction would be completed by August still linger as the number of coronavirus cases reported among workers continues to rise.