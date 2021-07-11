Conor McGregor underwent successful surgery on his leg on Sunday and shared an update on his status a day after suffering the gruesome injury at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor and his agent Audie A. Attar, of Paradigm Sports, released statements on Twitter.

“Just out of the surgery room guys! Surgery went excellent! Feeling tremendous! 6 weeks on crutch and we build back! Let’s go! God bless,” McGregor tweeted.

Attar added in a longer update that McGregor had three hours of surgery to repair fractures in his fibula and tibia.

“Both doctors are confident that with time he will make a full recovery,” Attar’s statement read.

“We anticipate his return to the octagon.”

McGregor was taken out of the cage on a stretcher after injuring his leg against Poirier. The fight ended after the first round. Poirier was awarded the technical knockout via a doctor stoppage and it was because of the gruesome injury McGregor suffered.

Poirier was able to control McGregor on the mat through much of the first round. McGregor had tried to put Poirier in the guillotine submission hold, but Poirier was able to get out of it and outmatch McGregor.

Toward the end, McGregor was able to get back up onto his feet. He tried to dodge a Poirier shot and when he stepped back, his ankle appeared to get caught underneath him.

McGregor fell and after the round was over he appeared to signal that his ankle or leg was broken.

The Irishman was clearly in pain on the mat. His leg was put into an air cast and he was taken out of the arena on a stretcher.

UFC president Dana White said after the fight that a fourth bout between the two fighters could happen.