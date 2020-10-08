Conor McGregor says he accepted offer to fight Dustin Poirier: 'It must happen in 2020'

Conor McGregor might be making a comeback to the octagon.

On Thursday, McGregor, a former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, said on Twitter that he accepted an offer from the UFC to take on Dustin Poirier. However, McGregor said that the fight “must happen in 2020.”

“Hello Dustin! I accepted the @UFC offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020. I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation,” McGregor wrote.

JACKIE ROBINSON’S DAUGHTER OPPOSES PRESIDENT TRUMP’S CAMPAIGN AD FEATURING HER FATHER: ‘WE’RE INSULTED’

NBA PLAYERS APPEAR TO FALL IN LINE AS ADAM SILVER SAYS SOCIAL JUSTICE MESSAGES WILL ‘LARGELY BE LEFT TO BE DELIVERED OFF THE FLOOR’

Last week, UFC president Dana White said that he offered the fight to both McGregor and Poirier after their exchange on Twitter about setting up an exhibition match in Dublin, Ireland.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

McGregor and Poirier met in the octagon for the first time back in September 2014 at UFC 178. Less than two minutes into the first round of their match, McGregor took care of business. This will potentially be the second match between the two fighters.