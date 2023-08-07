Conor McGregor rips Jake Paul-Nate Diaz fight in expletive post: ‘That was abysmal last night’

Conor McGregor unleashed a furious take about the Jake Paul and Nate Diaz fight on Sunday in a post on X – the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

McGregor appeared to address his post at Diaz but sideswiped Paul in the process. The “Notorious” floated the idea of a trilogy fight against Diaz as well. Diaz defeated McGregor in March 2016 via submission and then McGregor beat Diaz in August 2016 via split decision.

“I gonna serve up your liver on a sandwich in the trilogy m8. Out straight. I won’t even hit ur (sic) face. That was abysmal last night,” McGregor wrote. “Paul is a re—d. Absolute garbage he is. Moving backwards like I was watching a fight in rewind. Holy garbage. Embarrassing stuff all round IMO.”

He then compared Paul to pro wrestling legend Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

Paul was asked at the post-fight news conference about the possibility of boxing McGregor, who is 0-1 as a professional boxer, losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a major spectacle a few years ago.

“I don’t care about [McGregor],” he said via MMA Junkie. “He needs to go to rehab. I want Nate in MMA. I want more professional boxers and I want Canelo [Alvarez].”

Paul won Saturday’s fight via unanimous decision. He moved to 7-1 in the boxing ring.

McGregor hasn’t fought in any capacity since he shattered his leg against Dustin Poirier in 2021. He was a coach in “The Ultimate Fighter” but hasn’t found a date for a matchup with his opposing coach, Michael Chandler.