Conor McGregor on coronavirus pandemic: 'Lord Jesus please save Italy'

Conor McGregor said Sunday he was praying for Italy as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged parts of the nation.

The former UFC champion posted a picture of the sky and had a heavy-hearted caption to go along with it.

“I cannot get Italy out of my thoughts,” McGregor wrote. “Praying daily for this great nation that brought the world such amazing things. From it’s (sic) people and their culture. To it’s (sic) architecture and design. Its style! It’s cuisine! It’s art! The list goes on and on and on!

“Italy and it’s (sic) people are class personified, through and through. ‪Lord Jesus please save Italy and it’s (sic) people today and everyday here forward.”

McGregor has also used his platform to tell his fans to follow the rules regarding isolation and keeping good hygiene during the crisis.

“We have seen a drop over the last 3 days in numbers of infected. From 191 cases on Thursday, March 19th (Our heaviest day to date) to a slight decrease of 126 the following day, Friday March 20th. To now today, Saturday March 21th, a total number of 102 new cases,” McGregor wrote Saturday.

“With today being Saturday and the peak of our weekend, plus the fact we have received lower numbers each day, we will all feel tempted to get out and back to living our normal lives again. But now is the time we must remain most vigilant! Remain most vigilant and put this fully to bed. Otherwise, we run the risk of going around in circles with these numbers until they hit a spike we then can’t contain.”

According to the World Health Organization, Italy has 59,100 coronavirus cases and at least 5,400 deaths.