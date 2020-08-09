Conor McGregor is engaged to longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor finally put a ring on it.

The UFC star announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin on Instagram on Saturday. The two appeared to be overjoyed and Devlin showed off the large rock on her finger.

MODEL KAROLINA SEVASTYANOVA RESPONDS TO CONOR MCGREGOR PHOTO CRITICISM

“What a birthday, my future wife!” McGregor wrote.

McGregor and Devlin have been in a relationship since 2008 – long before the fighter was dominating the octagon in UFC. He’s thanked her countless times for staying by his side through his journey.

MIKE TYSON, 54, BELIEVES HE CAN BEAT CONOR MCGREGOR IN BOXING MATCH

“My girlfriend worked very hard throughout the years and stuck by me when I had essentially absolutely nothing,” he’s previously said, according to The Mirror. “I only had a dream that I was telling her. For me to be able to take her out of work, give her everything she’s ever wanted, and to travel the world with her fills me with pride. It keeps me going.”

McGregor has said his life may have been different if Devlin wasn’t around.

“My girlfriend has been there since the start. She has helped me throughout this career. If It wasn’t for her, I probably wouldn’t be where I am today.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It’s unclear when the nuptials will be. McGregor is not expected to get back into the octagon any time soon.