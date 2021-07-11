Dana White left the door for a fourth fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier on Saturday night after UFC 264 saw “Notorious” lose after suffering a gruesome leg injury.

White told reporters McGregor is set to undergo surgery Sunday and added that another fight could be in the future given the anticlimactic finish of what was supposed to be the third and final fight.

“The fight didn’t get finished,” White said, via MMA Junkie. “You can’t have a fight finish that way. We’ll see how this whole thing plays out. Who knows how long Conor’s out, so Poirier will do his thing until Conor’s ready.”

Before a fourth fight were to happen, White said a lightweight title fight between Poirier and Charles Oliveira is likely next.

McGregor’s timeline is unclear and White refused to set a hard deadline on a fourth fight.

“You can’t do the hypotheticals in this sport,” the UFC president said. “It’s all about timing, what’s going on, what’s happens since then. Conor goes into surgery tomorrow. We don’t know long how he’s going to be out. How much his rehab and therapy he’s going to need.”

Poirier was able to control McGregor on the mat through much of the first round. McGregor had tried to put Poirier in the guillotine submission hold, but Poirier was able to get out of it and outmatch McGregor.

Toward the end, McGregor was able to get back up onto his feet. He tried to dodge a Poirier shot and when he stepped back, his ankle appeared to get caught underneath him.

McGregor fell and after the round was over he appeared to signal that his ankle or leg was broken.

Poirier is now 28-6 overall and McGregor fell to 22-6.

The fight occurred at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was a star-studded event featuring former President Trump, quarterback Baker Mayfield and UFC legend Chuck Liddell among others.