Conor McGregor doubles down on criticism of Ireland’s immigration policies after riots

Former UFC fighter Conor McGregor is not letting up on his criticism of Ireland’s immigration policies following riots that exploded in Dublin last week after an immigrant stabbed five people – including three children – outside of a school.

Authorities and the country’s leadership condemned opportunists who used the attack as an excuse to riot and destroy public property.

McGregor’s commentary on the incident, meanwhile, was reported to have been part of an investigation into the dissemination of online hate speech.

Still, McGregor distanced himself from Thursday’s violence. He said he did not condone the rioters but understood where the frustrations came from.

IRELAND HATE SPEECH LAW PROPOSED IN WAKE OF DUBLIN RIOTS COULD CRIMINALIZE MEMES, POSES FREE SPEECH CONCERNS

On Tuesday, McGregor responded to a video clip on X featuring Irish Taoisearch Leo Varadkar condemning the violence.

Varadkar urged people not to connect crime in Ireland with migration, noting that criminals come from all backgrounds.

Varadkar noted that the suspect, though a migrant, is an Irish citizen and has been living in the country for more than 20 years. He also noted that the child victim’s parents are both migrants, as were four of the five bystanders who intervened to stop the attack.

“It’s totally wrong to make out that there’s a connection between crime and migration based on what happened,” Varadkar said.

McGregor said he did not “connect with migration” but with the government’s “many failed policies in protecting and securing the inhabitants of Ireland.”

“There is a real lapse in national security. We need a brand new task force founded to assess all entrants into Ireland,” McGregor said. “Our natives and our visitors will all benefit with this peace of mind.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McGregor called for those in Ireland illegally or who have committed a crime to be deported. He also called for the creation of a “brand new unit founded specifically for this task” called “Ireland Protect.”