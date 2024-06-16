Conor McGregor ‘confident’ in UFC return after being sidelined by injury: ‘We will get there!’

Conor McGregor’s long-awaited UFC return was put on hold this week when it was announced that he would miss his fight against Michael Chandler because of an undisclosed injury.

But McGregor took to social media on Saturday to ensure that his fans knew this was just a setback.

“Very tough to be ruled out of my scheduled return bout,” the 35-year-old fighter wrote in a post on Instagram. “I picked up an injury prior to the press conference that required more time to heal than was available to me.”

On Thursday, UFC president Dana White confirmed that McGregor’s fight in UFC 303 later this month was off after speculation arose that it was already in jeopardy when McGregor’s news conference in Dublin on June 3 was abruptly canceled the day of the event.

“The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly, but one made in consultation with my doctors, the UFC and my team,” he said Saturday.

“My fans and opponent deserve me at my best for this fight, and we will get there! Thank you for the messages of support, I am in good spirits and confident I’ll be back!”

McGregor did not offer any indication of when that return would come, or the nature of his injury.

White announced on Thursday that there will instead be a co-main event, starting with Alex Pereira facing off against Jiri Prochazka, followed by Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes.

UFC 303 is scheduled for June 29 in Las Vegas.

