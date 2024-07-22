Conor McGregor blasts Jake Paul, Mike Perry after boxing spectacle

Conor McGregor fired shots at Jake Paul and Mike Perry after the two fighters competed in a boxing match on Saturday night, resulting in a win for “The Problem Child.”

Paul won via technical knockout over Perry in the sixth round of their eight-round bout. It was Paul’s 10th professional boxing victory, and he set his sights on Mike Tyson afterward.

Perry, an MMA fighter who competes in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), will likely go back to the promotion to continue his dominance there.

McGregor, who has had a war of words with Paul in recent weeks, published two posts on X – one for each Paul and Perry.

“Jake Paul is the biggest p—bag I have ever seen in my life. 40 pound weight difference, juiced out of his head, and still sh—ing himself in there,” he wrote. “Nakisa you should take him to Vegas oh that’s right you could never, the athletic commission testing, real testing, real fighting. Bitch a—s. You could never. And then calling out 60year old Mike Tyson fresh off an in flight medical emergency? I swear to god, a fat can of b—h p–s. Most valuable p—bag.”

He then wrote: “Hey Mike youre released and you can go and compete in your smelly dirty boxing championship thing, the smell of it, good luck. You’re fired.”

Perry responded, saying McGregor couldn’t fire him.

“He doesn’t f—ing have a promotion,” Perry said, via MMA Fighting. “Me and him are both owners of BKFC, so he can’t fire me. We can fight in bare-knuckle. Look at me, I lost to Jake Paul. Why don’t you go fight Jake Paul in boxing with the gloves on?

“I think it would be worse than Conor McGregor vs. (Floyd) Mayweather.”

For what it’s worth, McGregor hasn’t fought since he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier in 2022. He was set to square off against Michael Chandler, but the fight was called off at the last minute.

