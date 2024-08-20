Connor Stalions, former Michigan staffer who allegedly stole signals, avoids media at high school coaching job

Connor Stalions, the embattled former Michigan Wolverines football staffer who allegedly stole signals from opponents, is coaching high school football as a volunteer at Detroit Mumford High School.

However, Stalions doesn’t seem to be in the mood to discuss anything about his troubled past with the media, who attended practice on Saturday.

The Detroit Free Press detailed an odd situation that occurred in which Stalions tried to avoid the six-person media group by any means necessary, including hitting a full sprint to the middle of the football field after finally coming out of the high school.

Stalions joined first-year Detroit Mumford head coach Williams McMichael’s staff as a volunteer and the team’s defensive coordinator, which became public news this past week.

It also comes as Netflix is scheduled to run a documentary on Stalions, entitled “Sign Stealer,” on Aug. 27 in which he will be breaking his silence on the matter.

As the Detroit Free Press reported, practice for Detroit Mumford was scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday morning. However, players were in the weight room, according to McMichael, at that time.

Things took an even bigger turn delay-wise when McMichael came out of the building to tell the media that practice would be moved to 12:30 p.m. It was 10 a.m. when McMichael addressed the group.

When no players or coaches emerged to hit the field at 12:30 p.m., McMichael sent a text — practice had moved to 2 p.m.

“That was switched to 2:45 p.m. and finally, McMichael said they would be on the field at 3:10 p.m.,” Detroit Free Press’ Mike McCabe wrote.

It finally came time for the players to come out of the “school’s back door near the weight room where media waited.” However, Stalions wasn’t with the team. Instead, McCabe wrote that he left out a front door and sprinted to the middle of the field, yards away from any media member.

The media had been told by McMichael that he “didn’t think Stalions would speak to the media,” though they were allowed to attend practice. McMichael added that Stalions claims he’s not allowed to make a public statement until after the Netflix documentary is released. Media attempted to push back, but McMichael said Stalions would not be speaking.

Stalions remains the center of an investigation into an off-campus sign-stealing operation, which resulted in Michigan suspending him in October 2023 before he resigned from his position. An NCAA investigation also led to a three-game suspension for former head coach Jim Harbaugh during the team’s national championship run last season.

Stalions and Harbaugh, who returned to the NFL to coach the Los Angeles Chargers, both still face Level I violations by the NCAA.

Stalions is alleged to have a scheme that involved buying tickets to future Michigan opponents’ games, and having individuals attend them to videotape the sideline signals from the stands.

Earlier this month, Michigan received a draft of the NCAA’s notice of allegations, which found evidence that Stalions was wearing Central Michigan gear with a sideline pass during a Chippewas football game in 2023 against Michigan State — the Wolverines in-state rival who was on the schedule.

The notice of allegations also found that Sherrone Moore, who was promoted to head coach after Harbaugh’s departure, could face suspension and show-cause penalty after allegedly deleting text messages between him and Stalions.

McMichael told media that he is not concerned about NCAA rules that Stalions may have violated during his time at Michigan, as he joins the staff.

“He had to go through a background check just like everybody else that comes into the Detroit community school district, and he was able to pass that. As long as he passed that, I don’t have no problem with him.”

