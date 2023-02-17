Congolese soccer referee physically attacked by team after not rewarding penalty

An apparent missed call led to a large portion of a women’s soccer team attacking a referee.

Members of DC Motema Pembe, a women’s soccer team in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, chased and attacked a referee after he did not grant them a penalty.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Five members of the team chased the referee off the pitch, but when he reached the sideline, a man was seen running from his right. It’s unknown whether that man was a coach, a fan or another spectator, but his punch missed.

Upon reaching the track, the referee took a hard right turn, continuing to avoid trouble, but he was caught shortly after.

BELGIAN GOALKEEPER ARNE ESPEEL, 25, DIES ON FIELD RIGHT AFTER MAKING SAVING PENALTY KICK

The ref was grabbed by several members of the team, with at least one of them throwing a punch. The man who was chased down earlier also caught up, swinging punches from behind. Another player added a jump kick as stadium staff was trying to break up the matter.

DC Motema Pembe was trailing, 5-1, to TP Mazembe when the incident occurred.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The game took place in Lubumbashi, the second-largest city in DR Congo.