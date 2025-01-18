Conference fines Marshall over withdrawal from college football bowl game

The Sun Belt fined the Marshall Thundering Herd $100,000 for opting out of the Independence Bowl in December.

Louisiana Tech replaced Marshall in their game against Army, and they lost 27-6 to Army.

“While the conference acknowledges the medical model and best practice guidance adhered to by Marshall, as well as their fundamental concern for the health and safety of the remaining eligible student-athletes to compete in a safe and viable manner, the nature and timing of this decision was detrimental to the Sun Belt Conference and its membership, to Army, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, the American Athletic Conference and ESPN,” the Sun Belt said in a statement.

Despite the fine, Marshall athletic director Christian Spears said he stood by the decision to opt out of the game.

“In good conscience, we could not put out 41 student-athletes out on to that field. And again, we are always going to prioritize the health and safety of our student athletes,” Spears said. “But that doesn’t take away the fact that a sincere and formal apology is due.”

Marshall went 10-3 in the regular season, including winning their last seven games to win the Sun Belt championship.

Instead of going on to play Army in the bowl game, head coach Charles Huff left Marshall as he was far apart on a contract extension with the school.

Huff then left Marshall to take the head coaching job at Southern Miss. More than 25 players jumped into the transfer portal over his departure, which caused Marshall to withdraw from the game.

Marshall hired NC State’s offensive coordinator, Tony Gibson, to be their new head coach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

