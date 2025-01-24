Commanders will hit Jalen Hurts ‘like a running back’ if Eagles deploy him on designed runs, coach says

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts finished the regular season with 630 rushing yards. Hurts’ running ability is a key part of the Eagles’ offense, but it remains unclear how much of a threat his legs will be in this weekend’s NFC championship game.

Hurts appeared to tweak his knee during last week’s divisional round playoff game when he was awkwardly pulled to the ground as he was sacked by a Los Angeles Rams defender. The Eagles signal-caller entered the blue medical tent after the Eagles punted the ball, but he returned to the huddle on Philly’s ensuing offensive possession.

Although Hurts did not miss a play in the 28-22 win over the Rams, his movement appeared to be limited for the remainder of the game.

The Eagles will meet the Commanders in the conference title game Sunday, and Washington defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. said Hurts’ possible limitations won’t prevent his unit from playing an attacking style.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Eagles’ offensive scheme typically calls for a few designed quarterback runs a game. If Hurts does run from the pocket at any point this Sunday, Whitt plans to make the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback pay.

WHAT’S WRONG WITH JALEN HURTS? EAGLES NEED A LOT MORE FROM THEIR STAR QB

“We’ve had a number of these guys that we’ve had to prepare for,” Whitt told reporters Thursday. “The one thing is, is if he’s going to run the ball, and if the coordinator makes the decision for him to run the ball, we’re going to treat him like a running back, and we’re going to hit him that way.

“So, that’s their decision if they want to get him hit the way he gets hit. If they don’t, they’ll keep him in the pocket. So, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Hurts ran for 39 yards and a touchdown when the Eagles met the Commanders in Week 11. When the NFC East divisional foes met for a second time in the regular season, Hurts left with a head injury after a 13-yard run. He did not return to the lineup, and the Eagles lost, 36-33.

“Every team is going to try to tackle Jalen like a running back,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. “He’s running with the football. They’ll try to tackle him. We ultimately are cautious with how we use him and how we think about each play because we know how important it is to have him out there.

“I wouldn’t expect anything else. Jalen knows how to take care of himself. We know how to help him do that as well as far as the scheme goes.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hurts practiced Wednesday, although he was listed as a limited participant. The Eagles are favored to win the NFC title game. If the Commanders do pull off the upset, Jayden Daniels would be the first rookie quarterback in history to start in the Super Bowl.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.