Commanders to honor Virginia football players killed this week

Three University of Virginia football players were killed Sunday by a former teammate, and two others were injured.

Linebacker D’Sean Perry and wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler were shot after returning from a class field trip.

The Washington Commanders announced Friday they will be honoring the three victims with decals of the players’ uniform numbers on their helmets when they play the Houston Texans Sunday.

“Our hearts are with [University of Virginia football] and the UVA community affected by the tragedy,” the team said in a tweet Friday afternoon.

The Cavaliers opted to cancel their final home game of the season, which was slated to be played this Saturday against Coastal Carolina. It remains unclear whether they will play their scheduled game against Virginia Tech on the road next weekend.

“The decision was made following the shooting of five students on grounds Sunday night. The incident resulted in the deaths of three members of the UVA team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry,” the school said.

UVA SHOOTING SUSPECT CHRISTOPHER DARNELL JONES FACES NEW CHARGES, 1 VICTIM OUT OF HOSPITAL

Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., the former University of Virginia football player accused of murdering three of his former teammates on a charter bus after returning from a class field trip, was slapped with additional charges in the alleged shooting of the two surviving victims. Jones’ motive remains unknown.

Jones was initially charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.

One of the surviving victims is a UVA football player, Michael Hollins Jr. He was initially listed in critical condition Monday night. He underwent a second surgery Tuesday, was taken off a ventilator and was said to be doing well, according to Baton Rouge-based attorney, Gordon McKernan.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.