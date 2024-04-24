Commanders release Shaka Toney days after return from gambling suspension

The Washington Commanders released defensive end Shaka Toney on Monday, just days after the NFL reinstated him and four other players who were suspended last season for violating the league’s gambling policy.

The Commanders announced the move on X Monday.

Toney, 26, played just two seasons with the Commanders before getting an indefinite suspension from the NFL last April.

His suspension came amid a series of gambling violations throughout the league last offseason. Five players, including Toney, were reinstated just last week.

Outside linebacker Rashod Berry, wide receiver Quintez Cephus, safety CJ Moore and defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor, all free agents, are now eligible to sign with teams. The Detroit Lions released Cephus and Moore shortly after their suspensions were announced, as did the Indianapolis Colts with Berry.

A 2021 seventh-round pick out of Penn State, Toney registered 16 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits.

Last year’s gambling suspensions were not the NFL’s first.

Calvin Ridley missed the entire 2022 season after it was discovered he bet during a five-day period on NFL games in November 2021, when he was away from the team and on the non-football illness list. He played last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed a four-year deal with the Tennessee Titans this offseason.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

