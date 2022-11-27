Commanders’ memorial to Sean Taylor draws negative reviews on social media

The Washington Commanders unveiled a memorial to the late Sean Taylor on Sunday ahead of their game against the Atlanta Falcons but the reaction on social media was underwhelming.

The team showed the memorial at FedExField as players were set to wear the “21” decal on the back on their helmets. The team also unveiled a mural for Taylor by section 132 of the stadium and also welcomed Taylor’s family to practice ahead of the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was the memorial that drew the attention of NFL fans. It showed Taylor’s jersey and gear when he was a member of the then-Redskins. Some fans were upset that Washington went the mannequin route rather than an actual statue in or in front of the stadium.

NFL WEEK 12 PREVIEW: JETS TRYING TO STAY AFLOAT AMID QB CHANGES

Washington retired Taylor’s No. 21 last year in the midst of controversy over the fallout from Jon Gruden’s email leak that showed correspondence with former team president Bruce Allen.

Washington selected Taylor with the No. 5 pick of the 2004 NFL Draft. He was a two-time Pro Bowler before he was killed in a botched robbery attempt in 2007.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He played for Washington from 2004 to 2007. He had 305 tackles, 12 interceptions and eight forced fumbles before his untimely death.