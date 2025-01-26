Commanders’ Jayden Daniels to auction custom-made jacket to benefit Los Angeles firefighters

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is set to play the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles with a heavy heart.

Daniels is set to auction one of his personalized Commanders coats to benefit the Los Angeles Fire Department, which has been dealing with destructive and devastating wildfires in the region.

The rookie was born in Fontana, California, and attended Cajon High School in San Bernardino before he committed to Arizona State and later transferred to LSU.

The jacket has Daniels’ No. 5 emblazoned on it with the team name on the right cuff and left breast. The bottom of the burgundy and gold coat reads “Welcome to the team.” The station said the inside of the jacket features the phrase “L.A. Strong.”

Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, made the jacket for Daniels. The designer went viral last year for her custom-made jackets for Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner. Swift wore her jacket to a Chiefs game and Lautner wore his to a Lions game.

“We teamed up to auction off this one to help those in need who were (affected) by the LA fires,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories.

Only one will be auctioned.

The wildfires in Los Angeles left unfathomable destruction in their wake. Firefighters received some rain to help them battle the infernos but officials have warned of the risk of toxic ash runoff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.