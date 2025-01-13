Commanders’ Jayden Daniels bleeds after suffering gash below eye vs Bucs

Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels was cut and bloodied in the second quarter of his playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Commanders called a timeout with 11:16 left in the half. The NBC broadcast showed a cut below the quarterback’s right eye. Blood streaked down his face as the team’s medical staff tried to get him cleaned up.

Daniels came back out for 3rd-and-3 and was able to find wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus for a first down. Three plays later, Daniels put Washington on top with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Dyami Brown. Washington took a 7-3 lead with 9:26 left in the quarter.

He was treated on the sidelines after the touchdown drive.

It was Daniels’ first playoff game of his career, and he appeared to be as cool and as poised as he’s been all season long.

Washington hasn’t won a playoff game since the 2005 season. That game was also against the Buccaneers. Mark Brunell led Washington to a 17-10 win over Chris Simms and the Buccaneers. Clinton Portis had a rushing touchdown and the late Sean Taylor had a 51-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

It’s the Commanders’ first playoff appearance since 2020. They won the NFC East that season with a 7-9 record.