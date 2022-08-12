Commanders’ Jason Wright calls out reporter over interview with Carson Wentz: ‘Pompous, unprofessional mess’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Commanders president Jason Wright called out a reporter on social media Friday after calling his one-on-one interview with quarterback Carson Wentz a “pompous, unprofessional mess.”

Wright tweeted out a clip from an interview with WJLA’s Scott Abraham, during which he asked Wentz about the “narrative” surrounding his inconsistent performance during training camp and his time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts.

“Thankfully, Carson demonstrated grace & class in response to this pompous, unprofessional mess,” Wright’s tweet said.

“I recognize you have made a living on childlike provocation but it needs to be called out. Don’t expect special access and good luck building rapport with the guys.”

COMMANDERS’ RON RIVERA SAYS ORGANIZATION HAS A ‘LOT OF CONFIDENCE’ IN QUARTERBACK CARSON WENTZ

The clip shared by Wright spotlighted two questions from the more than 10-minute interview.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Real talk here, Carson. It’s been well documented — Philly didn’t want you. Indy didn’t want you. Do you think this is your last chance to prove that you can be a starting quarterback in the NFL?” Abraham asked.

“I don’t really think about all that stuff,” Wentz replied. “For me, I’m playing the game I love, and I have the most confidence of anybody in myself to deliver, to play at a high level, to be a part of something special here with this team. So I don’t put all that pressure on myself. People can feel that way, people can say what they want. I have no issue with that.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The interview covered a wide range of topics, including Wentz building a foundation with his new team, his progression in the NFL, his connection with wide receiver Terry McLaurin and even his faith.

Wright responded to criticism for his remark on social media saying, “Disrespect should never be tolerated.” In a separate tweet, he clarified that the reporter’s media credential would not be pulled.

Washington missed the playoffs in 2021 after making the postseason in 2020 for the first time since the 2015 season. The Commanders open the preseason Saturday against the Carolina Panthers.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.