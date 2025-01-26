Commanders get warning over penalties while trying to stop Eagles from scoring in bizarre sequence

The Washington Commanders fumbled the ball away for their third turnover of the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and some chaos ensued as Saquon Barkley got the team down to the goal line.

Barkley busted free for a 22-yard run on the third play of the drive and got the Eagles within one yard of adding to their lead.

Jalen Hurts tried to break into the end zone but was stopped. Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen was called for a defensive offsides. Then, after getting stopped, Washington committed three straight penalties to try to stop what they knew was coming.

Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu tried to jump the play two straight times. He was called for encroachment penalties. Then Allen was called for encroachment. The Commanders were then warned that officials could reward the Eagles with a score if they purposely kept trying to jump the play and pick up a penalty.

After Allen’s foul, Hurts was able to get pushed into the end zone for his fourth touchdown of the game. Philadelphia went up 41-23 with 12:24 to go in the game.

Hurts had the Eagles rolling all game long. He ran the ball into the end zone three times and threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver A.J. Brown earlier in the game.

Barkley ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter, including a 60-yard gallop.

Philadelphia neared its second Super Bowl appearance in three years.