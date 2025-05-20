Commanders’ Frankie Luvu chimes in on ‘cheapo’ push as NFL team owners weigh ban

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL owners are expected to reengage in talks about the polarizing tush push when they meet. Club owners are scheduled to hold meetings later this week in Minnesota.

Last month, owners tabled the vote on a proposal to ban the play that became the Philadelphia Eagles’ calling card over the past couple of seasons.

Following April’s annual meetings in Florida, ESPN reported that the vote on the infamous play was an even split. Sixteen votes in favor of keeping the tush push and 16 votes for banning it would leave the proposal to outlaw the play eight votes short of passing. Per NFL policy, a proposal requires 24 votes to pass.

“My personal opinion? I think they should ban it,” Luvu told NFL Network. “But I know the argument’s going to be about, ‘Hey, you guys have to stop it. Don’t get us in short yardage,’ and whatnot.”

Luvu then suggested the tush push was a cheap play and compared it to a rugby scrum.

“But it’s kind of like a cheapo play. … That’s pretty much a scrum in rugby. That’s how I kind of look at it. And we’ve got to have a scrum, too, on the other side. And the scrum is, we have a cadence where we all go at once. It’s not like you hard count and this and that, where now you’re getting us — or myself — jumping over the pile thinking that you’re going to snap the ball. That’s just my own personal opinion, and I’m going to leave it at that.”

Luvu, who plays linebacker for the Commanders, was flagged on three consecutive snaps late in January’s NFC Championship game. He jumped over the line of scrimmage while the Eagles were lined up near the goal line for their signature tush push.

The third penalty prompted one of the game’s referees to announce, “Washington has been advised that at some point the referee can award a score if this type of behavior happens again.”

The Eagles defeated the Commanders in the NFC title game and advanced to Super Bowl LIX. Philadelphia’s dominant performance in the game ended the Kansas City Chiefs’ hopes of winning three consecutive championships.

