Commanders fans wear paper bags saying ‘Sell The Team’ amid owner Dan Snyder’s NFL drama

As owner Dan Snyder continues to be surrounded by drama, some Washington Commanders fans are calling for him to sell the team by wearing a brown paper bag over their head on Thursday night in Chicago.

The Commanders will be on national TV against the Chicago Bears, so there’s no better time for fans to demonstrate how they feel about ownership with many watching.

A Commanders beat reporter posted a photo two fans at Soldier Field wearing paper bags over their face that read “SELL THE TEAM.”

This fan demonstration comes just hours later after an ESPN report surfaced that the other 31 owners are fearful of Snyder because he has information that would “blow up” several other NFL owners.

The report also stated that Snyder has dirt on the league office and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and he told a close associate that “They can’t f— with me.”

Snyder also told another associate that “the NFL is a mafia” and “all other owners hate each other.” However, another owner told ESPN that “all the owners hate Dan.”

The report also stated that Snyder hired private investigators to dig up “dirt” on team owners, including Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys.

Snyder has been under fire for the last several years with allegations of a toxic work environment within the Commanders. The league fined him $10 million and co-CEO Tanya Snyder was told to focus on team matters while Snyder dealt with other issues.

This came after an extensive investigation within the organization, though the report has not been made public. Some were surprised Snyder has not been forced to sell the team, but this report could be the reason behind that.

For these fans to have their demands met, at least 24 owners will have to vote in favor of Snyder being required to sell the team.

Snyder’s lawyers clapped back at the report, saying, “this is categorically false” and that “he has no ‘dossiers’ compiled on any owners.”

“It’s hard to imagine a piece that is more categorically untrue, and is clearly part of a well-funded, two-year misinformation campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful,” a Commanders spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The issues surrounding Snyder and the Commanders went all the way to D.C. and have been before the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lawmakers’ investigation found that Snyder played a significant role in fostering a toxic work environment and pointed to evidence that suggested Snyder impeded the NFL’s independent probe into those allegations.

He refused to testify at a hearing before the House in June, though Goodell did. Goodell noted that while the culture in Washington’s workplace was toxic, changes were made there that affected the entire NFL.

With this demonstration on the road, the Commanders are set to play the Green Bay Packers at FedEx Field on Oct. 23 in Washington, where more of this could be seen.

Heading into Thursday night, the Commanders are 1-4 on the season.