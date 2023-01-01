Commanders’ Carson Wentz faces boos as he throws two interceptions in first half

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz faced boos from the fans at FedExField on Sunday in his return to the field against the Cleveland Browns.

Wentz first started to hear the boos rain down on him in the first quarter when he threw an interception to Browns cornerback Denzel Ward. He heard them again in the second quarter when his third drive of the game led to a Grant Delpit interception. Two interceptions in the first half was not a good start.

Washington was able to get some points on the board before the end of the first half.

Wentz led the team on a 21-play, 96-yard drive to get the Commanders on top 7-3. The drive ended with a Wentz quarterback sneak at the goal line for the score.

The veteran quarterback was 6-of-10 with 62 passing yards and two picks in the first half. He was sacked once. Logan Thomas led the way with three catches for 32 yards.

Wentz was put back into the starting lineup after coming into the game against the San Francisco 49ers last week. He had been out since Week 6 due to a fractured ring finger and lost his job to Taylor Heinicke for a bit.

But the Commanders’ inability to keep their winning ways up led Ron Rivera to go back to Wentz.