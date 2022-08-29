Commanders’ Brian Robinson Jr posts health update from hospital: ‘God is great!’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Commanders rookie Brian Robinson Jr. posted an update on his social media on Monday after he was wounded in a shooting over the weekend.

Robinson posted a photo on his Instagram Stories from Medstar Washington Hospital Center in D.C.

“Surgery went well! Thanks for the prayers! God is great!” he captioned the photo.

Robinson was shot and wounded in an attempted robbery or carjacking on Sunday night in the northeast section of Washington, D.C., police said. The former Alabama standout was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

“We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted robbery or carjacking in Washington, D.C.,” the team said in a statement late Sunday night. “He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where Team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian’s privacy at this time.”

Commanders coach Ron Rivera added that the 23-year-old running back was in “good spirits.”

Police were looking for two suspects who fled the area after the incident.

“Lookout for two black juvenile males with shoulder length dreads, medium complexion, wearing a black or brown shirt with yellow smiley faces on it,” D.C. police said in a tweet.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Robinson, a third-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft, had been performing well at training camp for his new team behind running backs Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic.

In his first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, he had 26 yards on six carries with a touchdown while also catching both of his targets for 15 yards. Given that he didn’t play in the last preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, it was assumed that Robinson had already made enough of an impression to make the team.

In his fifth-year senior year, Robinson rushed for 1,343 yards with 16 total touchdowns. He was an integral piece of a dominant Crimson Tide offense that made it to the national championship game but fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in February.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.