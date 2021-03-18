Colts unveil Carson Wentz's new jersey number

Carson Wentz’s trade to the Indianapolis Colts was solidified on Wednesday, and with that the team announced the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback would be swapping his No. 11 jersey for a No. 2.

The deal, which was first reported in mid-February, became official Wednesday as the Colts acquired Wentz in exchange for a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick.

NFL DRAF PROSPECT JOSH IMATORBHEBHE IMPRESSES WITH INCREDIBLE VERTICLE JUMP AT ILLINOIS PRO DAY

While the details of the trade aren’t new, the number Wentz will be wearing is.

The Colts announced the sale of their new quarterback’s jersey on the team website shortly after they revealed Wentz’s new number: 2.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wentz did not publicly comment on it himself, but he has said in the past that he would be wearing a new number after Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said he was not giving up No. 11.

“I don’t think there’s any deal that is gonna be done,” Pittman said at the time. “He asked me very respectfully and I just appreciated him for that … I think he’s a great dude, because lots of guys with his status, they would come in and demand and stuff like that.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wentz wore the same number for all five seasons he played in Philadelphia. He also wore it while playing at North Dakota State University.