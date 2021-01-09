Colts' Philip Rivers emotional after playoff loss to the Bills

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers was emotional talking to reporters after the team’s heartbreaking loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC playoffs on Saturday.

Rivers, who might have played his final game in the NFL, was stopped on the final drive of the game. Buffalo defeated Indianapolis, 27-24.

When reflecting on the difficulties of navigating a new team along with the perils of the coronavirus pandemic, Rivers began to choke up.

“It’s a really neat team, I know you’ve heard me say it. I think under these circumstances, I know personally for me, to develop the type of bond and comradery that we had it was pretty special,” Rivers said. “You know, all the protocols. And not being here until August … It was heck of a team to be a part of. It’s certainly disappointing to finish like this when you just believe it’s the year.”

Rivers was 27-for-36 with 309 passing yards and two touchdown passes. One was to Jack Doyle and the other was to Zach Pascal. Michael Pittman Jr. led Colts receivers with five catches for 90 yards.

Rivers, 39, wraps up his 17th NFL season and it’s unclear what he will do next as speculation has run rampant throughout the season.

In his career, Rivers has 63,440 passing yards and 421 passing touchdowns. He ranks in the top five quarterbacks in both statistical categories. He’s played in 11 career playoff games but only made the AFC Championship once, losing to the New England Patriots during the 2007 season.

Indianapolis just missed out on an AFC South title, finishing 11-5.