Colts owner Jim Irsay talks ‘difficulties’ with Carson Wentz, points to vax status

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly set to start Sunday despite spraining both of his ankles in Week 2.

The oft-injured former first-round pick also battled foot issues in training camp, causing him to miss a significant amount of time and raising questions over whether he would even be ready for Week 1. So far, Wentz has been able to play but it wouldn’t come without some trouble.

Colts team owner Jim Irsay discussed those “difficulties” around Wentz and some of it involves the quarterback not being vaccinated.

“I know he wants to go. I know how hard he’s worked. I know he’s respected in the locker room, and all those sorts of things. But, you know, he has to stay healthy. You know, no one’s hiding behind the M.O. of the past. That was there, and you know since we you know came here and going through the months we’ve been through, there’s been difficulties,” Irsay said Saturday at an event, via FOX59.

“And it also makes it difficult if you’re not vaccinated, you know, because it makes it harder to depend on someone if they’re not vaccinated. So they have freedom of choice and we understand that. But, you know, we – we’re hoping he can come back and play well. I think he’ll be a game-time decision.”

When Wentz returned to camp following his injury, he was asked about whether he was vaccinated. He revealed he wasn’t and said it was a “personal decision for me and my family.”

“I respect everybody else’s decision and I just ask that everybody does the same for me. I know that’s not the world that we live in, everyone isn’t going to view things the same. No one really knows what is going on in someone else’s household and how things are being handled. So, it’s a personal decision, that’s just where I’m at on it,” he said earlier this month.

According to the league’s COVID-19 protocols, players who are not vaccinated have to quarantine for five days after they are considered to be a high-risk close contact, but they can return to the team’s facility once they test negative and have no symptoms.

The Colts and Tennessee Titans play at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.