Colts owner Jim Irsay says ‘BLACK LIVES MATTER is about unequal treatment faced by BLACK Americans'

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote “Black Lives Matter” in a Twitter post Monday and he said people who preach the phrase “All Lives Matter” are missing the point.

“Of COURSE all lives matter, but the phrase ‘BLACK LIVES MATTER’ is about unequal treatment faced by BLACK Americans,” Irsay wrote. “It does not say or imply that ONLY black lives matter. E.g., when we say ‘BEAT BREAST CANCER’ it doesn’t mean we don’t care about beating leukemia.”

Irsay wasn’t the only NFL owner to speak out on the Black Lives Matter movement. San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York has talked about it, and his team has taken action too. The 49ers will have a Black Lives Matter flag at Levi’s Stadium.

“We can make real, serious change in this country,” York said in June.

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie wrote a letter in June discussing the issue as well. In the letter, Lurie talked about “systemic racism, discrimination, violence, and oppression of minorities.”