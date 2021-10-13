FOX Sports 

Colts owner Jim Irsay has Indy penciled in for ‘at least’ two Super Bowl wins

While the Colts sit in third place in the AFC South, it’s unlikely anyone in their fanbase had Super Bowl on their minds, but now team owner Jim Irsay claims titles are on the way.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – OCTOBER 08: Jim Irsay speaks during the ceremony for the retired jersey of Peyton Manning during the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts on October 8, 2017, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Colts Nation, don’t you worry…we’re gonna get the horseshoe at least 2 Lombardis this decade,” he tweeted. “as sure as the sun rises and the seasons change, it’s COMING! Don’t you ever doubt that, EVER! YOU WILL SEE GREATNESS BELIEVE AND YOU WILL SEE.”

Think he remembers Andrew Luck retired and Carson Wentz is QB1 in Indy? Evidently not.

Jan 11, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay in the 2014 AFC Divisional playoff football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

Now this could just be his ego talking similar to the way LeBron James did in a parade before his Miami Heat tenure, but that worked out. So is it possible Irsay’s expectations for the future pan out? Sure, however in a sport like football, distractions seem far more potent.

Indianapolis Colts’ Kenny Moore II (23) celebrates an interception with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Guaranteeing multiple titles in a sport that requires excellence from the coaching staff to the players makes a statement like this far less productive than when a basketball player says this. There aren’t 15 players on a roster where a trio can dominate and then give the ball to their best player when the game’s on the line. Carson Wentz has to be great, the Colts offensive line has to get their catalyst guard Quentin Nelson back off the IR, and that defense can’t be ranked 19th in the league.

A lot has to change before anyone can project a Colts championship, let alone plural. Gotta love the fire, though — it’s more fun this way.