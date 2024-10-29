Colts not committing to Anthony Richardson as team’s starter vs. Vikings: ‘We’re evaluating’

One day after Anthony Richardson took himself out of the Indianapolis Colts’ loss to the Houston Texans, head coach Shane Steichen says the quarterback position is being evaluated heading into Week 9.

Being non-committal to Richardson, the team’s No. 4 overall pick from last year’s NFL Draft, means there is a chance Steichen will have him on the sideline and Joe Flacco, his veteran journeyman backup, starting Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings.

However, when asked if Richardson was still the Colts’ starting quarterback, Steichen replied, “Right now, today he is, yes.” But he said, “We’re evaluating,” when asked if he will be starting on Sunday.

Richardson has not had a good second year in the NFL thus far after a short rookie campaign that ended early due to injury.

He has completed a lowly 44.4% of his pass attempts over six games, of which the Colts are 3-3. He has thrown for just 958 yards with four touchdowns to seven interceptions — a split no team wants to ever see with its quarterback.

Richardson is averaging 16.2 yards per completion, an area of his game that scouts loved coming out of Florida last year as he can really throw a great deep ball. But his overall accuracy and decision-making has been poor in 2024, including on Sunday against the Texans.

Richardson was 10-of-32 passing for 175 yards with one touchdown and one interception, which included just two completions on 15 attempts in the first half. One of those completions, though, was a 69-yard touchdown pass to Josh Downs.

Then, there was a moment in the third quarter where Richardson tapped the top of his helmet after a run, signaling that he needed to come off the field. Usually, whenever a quarterback does this, if at all, it’s due to injury.

However, Richardson said after the game that his brief exit was due to fatigue.

“Tired, ain’t gonna lie,” Richardson told the media about the exit. “That was a lot of running right there that I did, and I didn’t think I was gonna be able to go that next play. So, I just told [Steichen] I needed a break right there.”

Richardson acknowledged that he “knows” he can’t be checking in and out of the game as the team’s offensive leader, but now there is certainly a large question mark regarding the quarterback position for Indy heading into a matchup against a Vikings team that is looking to get back into the win column after dropping two straight games.

Flacco, whose 17th season in the NFL is his first with the Colts, has started twice for the Colts this season due to a Richardson injury, in which the team went 1-1.

His four games, which included coming in for Richardson against the Pittsburgh Steelers, have resulted in 716 passing yards at a 65.7% completion rate with seven touchdowns to just one interception.

