Colts' Kenny Moore says stint with Patriots led to depression, calls it 'the longest four months of my life'

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore was once a member of the New England Patriots.

During a short stint in New England, which lasted for about four months, Moore thought that he was done with football because it was one of the “low spots” of his life. He said he often bumped heads with his position coach, Josh Boyer, and felt like he was in the military.

“[It was] the longest four months of my life,” Moore told Tyler Dunne of the “Go Long” podcast. “I thought I was done with football. My mental capacity and my mental space? I was just maxed out.

“That’s really when I felt like, ‘I’m probably not built for the league.’ And having that feeling of, ‘You’re not good enough,’ that’s a bad feeling. You feel like you don’t belong,” Moore added. “I lost all of my joy and passion. I didn’t even want to play football. I didn’t want to go to work anymore… I was depressed. I was trying to fight my way out of it.”

Moore, an undrafted free agent, was part of the Patriots’ final cuts prior to the start of the 2017 NFL season. After he was released, Moore was immediately picked up by the Colts, and he became a full-time starter in his second season with the team.

Moore had the best season of his career in 2020 with the Colts. In 16 games, he piled up 80 total tackles with 13 passes defended and four interceptions. Moore enjoys playing football now, but while playing for the Patriots he didn’t like going to work.

“It just felt robotic,” Moore said. “You don’t want to do anything else but go home and go to sleep because tomorrow is about to be crazy. I really felt like I was in the military. Like, damn.”