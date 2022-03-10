Colts’ Darius Leonard sends well wishes to Carson Wentz after QB’s reported trade

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard is one of the best defensive players in the NFL and has been a huge reason why the team has been solid on that side of the football.

But even he had to acknowledge the Colts’ quarterback issues over the last few years.

Indianapolis on Wednesday reportedly agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders for a package of picks. Wentz played one season with the Colts after they acquired him from the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Here we go again! About to be 5 years with the Colts and 5 different QBs! Thank you Carson for everything this year my guy! Wish you nothing but the best!” he tweeted.

Since 2018, the Colts have started Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers and Wentz. They will have to decide on another quarterback for the 2022 season and beyond.

Where the Colts go from here is unclear.

Indianapolis’ first opportunity for a draft pick is in the second round unless the team makes another trade between now and next month. The top NFL prospects – Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral and Malik Willis – are expected to be taken off the board by the time Day 2 even rolls around.

Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota, Dwayne Haskins, Teddy Bridgewater and Mitchell Trubisky are expected to hit the open market once the new league year begins Monday.