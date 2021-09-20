Colts’ Carson Wentz suffered 2 sprained ankles vs. Rams, status for Week 3 in jeopardy

Carson Wentz’s status for Week 3 is in jeopardy.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback suffered two sprained ankles in a 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon. Wentz could miss a showdown against the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans.

Colts head coach Frank Reich revealed the news to reporters on Monday.

Wentz was injured on a third-and-five play in the fourth quarter. While facing pressure from Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, Wentz attempted to scramble, but the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year slammed him to the ground and rolled up his ankle on the incomplete pass.

“I know Carson has a tremendous threshold for pain,” Reich said, via The Athletic. “My history with Carson: He’s an incredibly fast healer. If there’s any chance he can play with these, he’ll play.”

Backup quarterback Jacob Eason took over for Wentz on the Colts’ next possession and immediately threw an interception to Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Wentz completed 20 of 31 passes for 247 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also had five carries for 37 yards on the ground in the loss. If Wentz is unable to play, Eason will start for the Colts against Tennessee.