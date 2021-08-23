Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz had foot surgery in early August and was given a timetable of five to 12 weeks before he could return to the field.

Fast-forward to Monday, when Wentz returned to practice for the first time since the surgery. He’s now confident that he will play in the team’s opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12.

“I’m optimistic, but we will see how it responds,” Wentz said via WISH-TV.

Wentz added that the decision will ultimately be up to the doctors. He said he’s played through a lot worse but later reiterated it’s going to come down to what the doctors say. Head coach Frank Reich was pleased with what he saw from Wentz during Monday’s practice.

“I’m probably a little bit surprised,” Reich said. “It feels to me like we are maybe a week ahead of schedule.”

As the starter for the Eagles last season, Wentz threw for 2,620 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and a league-high 15 interceptions. Philadelphia finished with a 3-8-1 record with Wentz under center and was eventually replaced by Jalen Hurts.

Through two preseason games, second-year quarterback Jacob Eason and sixth-round rookie Sam Ehlinger have shared snaps, but neither signal caller has looked good enough to be the team’s starter. If Wentz is unable to play, it is still undecided on who may start for the Colts.