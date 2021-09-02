Colts’ Carson Wentz elaborates on not being vaccinated: ‘It’s a personal decision’

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday after he was considered to be a high-risk close contact following a positive COVID-19 test, which forced him to stay away from the team for five days.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In late July, Wentz decided not to say whether he was vaccinated or not. On Thursday, Wentz elaborated more on that statement saying that it’s a “personal decision for me and my family.”

“I respect everybody else’s decision and I just ask that everybody does the same for me,” Wentz told reporters. “I know that’s not the world that we live in, everyone isn’t going to view things the same. No one really knows what is going on in someone else’s household and how things are being handled. So, it’s a personal decision, that’s just where I’m at on it.

COLTS ACTIVATE QB WENTZ, WR PASCAL AND C KELLY FROM COVID LIST

“With the protocols and everything the way that they are, really for us, it’s all about understanding things clearly and making sure that we are dotting our i’s and crossing our t’s, all of those things so that we can avoid what happened this week.”

According to the league’s COVID-19 protocols, players who are not vaccinated have to quarantine for five days after they are considered to be a high-risk close contact, but they can return to the team’s facility once they test negative and have no symptoms.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wentz, who had foot surgery in early August, had a timetable of five to 12 weeks to return to the field. The North Dakota State product is reportedly ahead of schedule and there’s a good chance that he will play Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, assuming everything goes as planned.