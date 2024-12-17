Colorado’s Travis Hunter fumes at scrutiny levied at fiancée: ‘Go find a life’

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter should be celebrating winning the Heisman Trophy, but instead, he was forced to fire back at online trolls who had criticized his fiancée.

Leanna Lenee faced scrutiny for how she seemingly behaved during an event for Hunter. However, all she appeared to be doing was sitting on the couch as the football star did a meet-and-greet with fans.

Hunter sounded off on the criticism in a Twitch livestream, according to the New York Post.

“You ain’t never had no girl so why are y’all talking about me,” he said. “Find someone else to talk about. … Go talk about your girl. Go find a girl. Go find a life. Stop worrying about what I got going on. I know what I got.

“My girl been with me for five years. y’all are just now starting to talk about me… y’all go do something else with y’all life. Clickbait pages stop, y’all better stop I’m telling y’all. Something bad is gonna happen to y’all [if you] keep doing that. Y’all better stop that. I ain’t playing.”

Hunter explained he and Lenee were talking about their plans for the rest of the evening. He also said she got drunk and cried all night as the criticism trickled in.

“I don’t want her to go to sleep sad. It’s hard on me because I can’t even help her.”

He spoke glowingly about Lenee on “The Pivot Podcast” days before he won the Heisman Trophy.

“She’s my closest to everything, she helped me with everything. It’s kind of hard sometimes, but she’s always there,” he said.

Hunter will likely be one of the first players taken in the 2025 draft. He has one more bowl game before his collegiate career is probably finished.

The wide receiver-cornerback has 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also has four interceptions and 11 pass breakups.