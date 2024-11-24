Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders pushes official in loss that could keep Buffaloes out of College Football Playoff

Entering Saturday, No. 16 Colorado controlled its own destiny for the College Football Playoff. Now, the Buffaloes face a steep hill.

The Buffaloes lost to unranked Kansas, 37-21, in their quest to earn an automatic bid in the 12-team postseason bracket.

The Jayhawks got out to a 17-0 lead on their Senior Day. But, early in the third quarter, the Buffaloes cut the deficit to two points after Travis Hunter’s second touchdown, which included a Heisman pose.

But Kansas responded with a 10-play touchdown drive, then forced a three-and-out and found the end zone again to lead 37-21 in the fourth quarter. Running back Devin Neal scored all four Jayhawks touchdowns.

Colorado’s next drive resulted in a turnover on downs, all but icing the game.

In the third quarter, there was a scrum between players, and officials intervened.

While that was happening, Shedeur Sanders shoved one of the officials from behind, prompting rules analyst Mike Pereira to suggest Sanders was “lucky” he didn’t get ejected.

It was a microcosm of what was a frustrating day for the Buffaloes, who lost their third game of the season.

Kansas’ win marked the first time in FBS history a team with a losing record won three straight games against ranked opponents. The Jayhawks are 5-6 on the season.

It remains to be seen what Colorado’s path is for the College Football Playoff.

Arizona State, now 9-2 with a 6-2 conference record, jumped Colorado (8-3, 6-2) in the Big 12 standings by beating BYU. BYU and Colorado share the same conference record, and BYU’s overall record is 9-2. Iowa State (8-2, 5-2) faces Utah at 7:30 p.m. ET and would jump Colorado with a victory.

Colorado would need a win at home against Oklahoma State and some sort of combination of losses by Iowa State (home vs. Kansas State), Arizona State (at Arizona) and BYU (home vs. Houston).

