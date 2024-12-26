Colorado’s Deion Sanders warns players about smoking ahead of bowl game

Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders laid down the rules for his team as they arrived at their hotel in preparation for the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.

Sanders was seen in a video telling his players there was no smoking allowed.

“If I smell smoke on any floor or if I get someone that tells me somebody is smoking on that floor, that will be your last puff,” Sanders said.

Colorado players started laughing but Coach Prime made clear he was serious.

“I’m just trying to tell you – it will be your last puff. That’ll be your last puff. I hope it was good because that’s gonna be your last one,” he said. “I promise you, if I smell smoke on your clothes at practice in the morning, at breakfast, at anything, that’s gonna be your last time.”

Sanders is taking his first Football Bowl Subdivision bowl game very seriously.

The Buffalos will enter their first bowl game since the 2020 season, which was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the football program hasn’t won a bowl game since 2004, when Gary Barnett was still roaming the sidelines for the Buffaloes.

Colorado has two players who are certain to go in the top five in the upcoming NFL Draft in Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Because of that, Colorado took out disability insurance in case the players get hurt in the Alamo Bowl and mess up their draft stock.

“We have a multitude of players that are draftable, that they received a draft grade. They’ve disability (insurance) all season long. We want to make sure that if something were to happen, they would cover it,” Sanders said Monday.

“We happen to have two players that are probably going to be the first two picks of the NFL Draft. I think we all know who those two are, and they have received, I think, the highest number of coverage that has ever been covered in college football. It far exceeds anyone that has ever played this game of college football. So, we’re happy and excited.”