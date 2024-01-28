Colorado’s Deion Sanders gifted home by sons Shilo, Shedeur and Deion Jr.: ‘It almost provokes a tear’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Deion Sanders wrapped up his first season as head coach of the Colorado football team in November. The NFL legend relocated from Mississippi to Colorado after spending three seasons leading Jackson State.

Sanders finished his run at Jackson State with a 27−6 record. Shortly after he took the head coaching job in Colorado, the Pro Football Hall of Famer player put his Mississippi home on the market.

He bought a property in Longmont, Colorado, in 2023, which is roughly 15 miles from Boulder.

Now, thanks to his three sons, Sanders has a new property closer to Colorado’s campus to call home.

Colorado football stars Shedeur and Shilo Sanders and their oldest brother Deion Jr. bought a home for their father in the Boulder area. A portion of the estate was showcased in a video posted to social media Saturday.

The home is located in the mountains, and Sanders’ sons joked the house covered “three time zones.” In a video shared to Deion Jr.’s Well Off Media YouTube account, Coach Prime referred to his sons as “natural givers.”

“My three sons had the thought process that they wanted me to see this. Because ya’ll want to make sure I’m straight,” the two-time Super Bowl champion said.

“For y’all three to want to put it together, just so you’ll make sure I’m straight when y’all gone is unbelievable son,” Sanders said. “It almost provokes a tear. Look at that man. It’s one thing to look at the mountains, but it’s one thing to be in the mountains. We’re in the mountains. You know how much I love water, so just to walk and see this view.”

Shilo, a defensive back, and quarterback Shedeur will return to Boulder next season. Statistically speaking, Shedeur was one of the top passers in the nation in 2023. He finished the season with 3,230 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Shilo finished the year with one interception and four forced fumbles.

There was some buzz about Shedeur potentially forgoing his final year of eligibility and declaring for the NFL Draft. But he decided to return to Colorado and play for his father one more year. Earlier this month, the Buffaloes quarterback explained his decision.

“Y’all know I’m not declaring this year,” Sanders wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “We got the pieces we need do it big this year.”

Sanders and Colorado football captivated the country after opening the season with three consecutive wins. But the Buffaloes fortunes quickly turned after the promising start, and the team ended the year with a 4-8 record.

It has now been seven seasons since Colorado qualified for a bowl game.

Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 Conference and joining the Big 12 next season.

