Colorado State women’s volleyball coach stands by decision to play SJSU in championship game amid controversy

Colorado State women’s volleyball will play in the Mountain West conference championship game against San Jose State University on Saturday amid a national controversy that has engulfed the Spartan’s team over a transgender athlete.

Colorado State head coach Emily Kohan confirmed that the Rams will play in Saturday’s final at 5 p.m. ET after they defeated fifth-seeded San Diego State in four sets on Friday.

“It’s been a really complex and emotional situation this whole season,” Kohan said. “And unless you’re in those rooms having those hard conversations and making those hard decisions, I don’t think you truly know how this feels.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I also think, regardless of your opinion on it, there’s some room here to acknowledge that there’s been a lot of young people showing courage all season long in a lot of ways.”

SJSU has been embroiled in controversy this season because of a transgender player on the team, Blaire Fleming. Several teams have forfeited matches against SJSU , while Fleming has been named in lawsuits that include members of the Spartan’s team and staff.

SJSU advanced to the final after Boise State became the latest team to forfeit a match, this time a semifinal in the conference tournament. The Broncos’ athletic department released a statement Wednesday night saying their team “should not have to forgo this opportunity while waiting for a more thoughtful and better system that serves all athletes.”

WHO IS BLAIRE FLEMING? SJSU VOLLEYBALL PLAYER DOMINATING FEMALE RIVALS AND ENRAGING WOMEN’S RIGHTS GROUPS

In addition to Boise State, Mountain West members Wyoming, Utah State and Nevada as well as Southern Utah canceled matches this season against the Spartans. Nevada’s players said they “refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes,” without providing further details.

But speaking to members of the media on Friday, Kohan stood by Colorado State’s decision to play in the final.

“This has been far from a regular season. We get an opportunity to play for another championship tomorrow, but we also are showing some courage to be the team that says, ‘Hey, we’re going to go out there and we’re gonna show courage in the way we play and that this can stop with us.’”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We’re not going to pass these difficult conversations on to the NCAA committee or any other team to have those crying conversations in the hotel,” she continued.

The final is slated for 5 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.