Colorado Rockies: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook
The Colorado Rockies will look to have a turnaround season with only 60 games to try and get to the playoffs and make a run to their second World Series appearance in franchise history.
The team didn’t make any splashy moves in the offseason rather going with the same corps that has worked for the last few years, which includes: Nolan Arenado, Charlie Blackmon, Trevor Story, and David Dahl.
The Rockies will be without Ian Desmond, who said he was skipping the restart due to coronavirus fears. Desmond is among the handful of players who have already opted out of the 2020 season.
Colorado might not be the favorite to win the World Series, let alone the division, but anything could really happen in a 60-game sprint to the finish.
The Rockies were 31-29 through 60 games last season.
2019 finish: 4th NL West
2019 record: 71-91
Manager: Bud Black
Projected Starters
C: Tony Wolters
1B: Daniel Murphy
2B: Ryan McMahon
3B: Nolan Arenado
SS: Trevor Story
OF: Sam Hilliard
OF: David Dahl
OF: Charlie Blackmon
DH: Matt Kemp
Projected Rotation/Closer
SP: German Marquez
SP: Jon Gray
SP: Kyle Freeland
SP: Antonio Senzatela
SP: Jeff Hoffman
CL: Scott Oberg
2020 Schedule