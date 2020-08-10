Collin Morikawa: 5 things to know about the golfer

Collin Morikawa is relatively unknown in the golf ranks.

He burst onto the scene just this year, once the PGA Tour returned from its coronavirus pandemic shutdown. In his first match since his return to the golf course, he finished second at the Charles Schwab Challenge in June 2020. He then went onto win the Workday Charity Open.

After finishing tied for 48th at the Memorial Tournament and 20th at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, the rest of the golf world got to know him at the 2020 PGA Championship.

He remained within striking distance during the PGA Championship’s first two rounds and put on a show in the last two rounds – finishing the third round with a 65 and the final round with a 64.

Here’s what else you need to know about Morikawa.

1) HE WON THE 2020 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Morikawa was able to shoot up the leaderboard with his final round 64. He jumped past Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey and made an eagle on the 16th hole to really push himself out in front. He would eventually secure the victory and pick up his first major championship.

2) GOOD COMPANY

According to CBS Sports, Morikawa joins an exclusive club of golfers who won their first PGA Championship before the age of 24 — Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

3) KNOWS PRESSURE

Morikawa had two PGA Tour victories upon entering the PGA Championship. He won the 2019 Barracuda Championship. In July 2020, he won the Workday Charity Open in a playoff against Justin Thomas.

4) MADE HIS DEBUT IN 2019

The California native’s first PGA tournament was the 2019 RBC Open. He finished tied for 14th place at that event. He then went to play the 3M Open and John Deere Classic. At the John Deere Classic, he finished tied for 4th place and was able to grab a PGA Tour membership for the 2019-20 season.

5) CAL STANDOUT

Morikawa attended California from 2015 to 2019. He helped the Golden Bears to the 2019 Pac-12 Championship. He was also a top golfer on the amateur circuit, winning the 2013 Western Junior, 2015 Trans-Mississippi Amateur, 2016 Sunnehanna Amateur and the Northeast Amateur.