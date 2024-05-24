College golf team puts Delta on blast for handling of golf clubs before NCAA championship in viral video

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The East Tennessee State University men’s golf team is going viral after the school’s social media account showed the team’s golf bags being launched by Delta Air Lines employees, as the group prepares for their fourth straight appearance in the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships.

ETSU’s golf account on X posted a video on Tuesday that showed airline employees throwing the team’s golf bags after arrival.

“Nice of Delta to handle our clubs with such care…,” the post read.

Several users on social media lamented similar issues with the airline, prompting Delta’s social media account to respond to several.

Delta also posted a message directly in response to the team’s video, which had nine million views as of Thursday afternoon.

“We’re so sorry this is how your golf clubs were handled. It’s not who we are,” the statement read, “And we’re working to make it right, so you’ll have everything you need to compete at the tournament this weekend.”

The ETSU Buccaneers punched their ticket to the NCAA championship for the fourth straight year after placing second at the Chapel Hill Regional earlier this month.

It also marks the program’s 21st appearance for the men’s team.

Nationals are scheduled to begin Friday at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

Six individuals and 30 teams will compete in a 54-hole round, with just the top 15 teams and top nine individuals advancing to the next stage.

