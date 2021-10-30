College football’s undefeated teams fighting for playoff spots

The 2021 college football season is coming down to the wire with only a handful of weeks remaining before the College Football Playoff committee selects its final four.

There are several undefeated teams left in the FBS level of the sport, including some of the top teams in the latest AP rankings.

Here’s this week’s schedule for the remaining undefeated teams.

All times are Eastern.

No. 1 Georgia (7-0, 5-0) @ Florida (4-3, 2-3)

Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

No. 2 Cincinnati (7-0, 3-0) @ Tulane (1-6, 0-3)

Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Time: Noon

TV: ESPN2

No. 4 Oklahoma (8-0, 5-0) vs. Texas Tech (5-3, 2-3)

Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Time: 3:30 pm

TV: ABC

No. 13 Wake Forest (7-0, 4-0) vs. Duke (3-4, 0-3)

Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

No. 19 SMU (7-0, 3-0) @ Houston (6-1, 4-0)

Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

No. 21 San Diego State (7-0, 3-0) vs. Fresno State (6-2, 3-1)

Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Time: 10:30 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

No. 23 USTA (8-0, 4-0)

The Roadrunners are ranked No. 23 in the latest AP poll. The team is off this week and will play UTEP on the road next week.