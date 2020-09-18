College Football Week 3 preview: Top 25 teams load up the schedule with Louisville-Miami as the marquee matchup

The third week of the college football season is about to get underway.

There are 10 teams ranked in The AP Top 25 poll playing on Saturday alone. There’s a nice mix of ranked teams playing in each block of football games, which should set fans up for a nice Saturday.

No. 1 Clemson is back on the field to take on The Citadel. The Tigers beat up Wake Forest last week in their conference opener, 37-13.

No. 16 Memphis, No. 12 North Carolina, No. 21 BYU and No. 22 Army all had their games canceled over coronavirus concerns.

Here is a look at some of the other games on the schedule.

(11) OKLAHOMA STATE VS. TULSA

Oklahoma State and Tulsa are both playing its first games of the 2020 season. The Cowboys were 8-5 last year and 5-4 in the Big 12 Conference. They are led by Heisman candidate Chuba Hubbard. Tulsa was 4-8 last season and 2-6 in the American Athletic Conference.

DATE: Sept. 19

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ESPN

(13) CINCINNATI VS. AUSTIN PEAY

Cincinnati is looking for its first win of the season in its first game of the season. The Bearcats were 11-3 last season and 7-1 in the conference. Austin Peay has already lost two games this season. They lost to Arkansas State, 24-17, and Pittsburgh 55-0.

DATE: Sept. 19

TIME (ET): Noon:

WATCH: ESPN Plus

GEORGIA STATE VS. (19) LOUISIANA

Louisiana’s victory over Iowa State last week landed the Ragin Cajuns in the Top 25 in the latest AP poll. Levi Lewis and the boys take on Georgia State. The Panthers have yet to play in 2020.

DATE: Sept. 19

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ESPN 2

(25) PITTSBURGH VS. SYRACUSE

Pittsburgh and Syracuse matchup for an ACC date. The Panthers are coming off a 55-0 victory against Austin Peay last week. The Orange fell to North Carolina in their first game. Let’s see how Kenny Pickett fares against a legitimate ACC opponent. Tommy DeVito will hope to have a bounce-back game.

DATE: Sept. 19

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ACC Network

(7) NOTRE DAME VS. SOUTH FLORIDA

Notre Dame’s first-ever conference football game was a success as Ian Book led the team to victory over Duke in its first game. South Florida defeated The Citadel last week. Something will have to give Saturday.

DATE: Sept. 19

TIME (ET): 2:30 pm

WATCH: USA

GEORGIA TECH VS. (14) UCF

Georgia Tech will host UCF on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets came back last week to beat Florida State and now will try to oust a top 25 opponent. The Knights will be playing their first game of the season.

DATE: Sept. 19

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: ABC

MARSHALL VS. (23) APPALACHIAN STATE

Appalachian State hits the road to face Marshall. Both teams started their seasons with wins. The Mountaineers defeated Charlotte 35-20. The Thundering Herd knocked off Eastern Kentucky 59-0.

DATE: Sept. 19

TIME (ET) 3:30 pm

WATCH: CBS

(1) CLEMSON VS. CITADEL

Clemson picked up its first win over the season over Wake Forest last week. Trevor Lawrence nad the Tigers should have no problem against The Citadel.

DATE: Sept. 19

TIME (ET): 4 pm

WATCH: ACC Network

(18) LOUISVILLE VS. (17) MIAMI

Louisville and Miami is the matchup to watch in the third week of the season. A loss here could dramatically affect each team’s chances of getting to the College Football Playoff. Miami beat UAB last week, 31-14. Louisville beat Western Kentucky, 35-21.

DATE: Sept. 19

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: ABC