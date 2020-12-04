College Football Week 14 preview: It's proving time for some teams as season nears its end

The 14th week of the college football season is proving time for a lot of teams.

For some, it’s the last chance to show the bowl selectors that you belong in a major bowl game later this month or by New Year’s Day 2021. For others, they are just trying to get another win in the hope of securing a bowl bid for later this month.

The top four teams in The AP Top 25 are in action this week. BYU will have a chance to end Coastal Carolina’s dream season in a last-minute matchup. The Chanticleers’ game against Liberty was canceled because of the Flames’ coronavirus issues.

Who will come out on top this week?

The numbers next to each school name denote their AP ranking.

**

APPALACHIAN STATE VS. (20) LOUISIANA

Louisiana only has one loss this season and a victory over Appalachian State would make its resume a bit better in hopes of getting into a bowl game. Levi Lewis is the key in this one for the Ragin Cajuns.

DATE: Dec. 4

TIME (ET): 8:30 pm

WATCH: ESPN

**

MICHIGAN STATE VS. (3) OHIO STATE

Ohio State needs a victory to stay alive in the Big Ten championship race. The team didn’t play last week after battling coronavirus issues. Michigan State beat Northwestern last week and is hoping for another big-time upset this week.

DATE: Dec. 5

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ABC

**

AUBURN VS. (5) TEXAS A&M

Kellen Mond vs. Bo Nix is going to be fun to watch. Mond has had a good season for the Aggies, recording 1,573 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes and only two interceptions. A lot has been expected of Nix this season but a win could erase the criticism he’s received all season.

DATE: Dec. 5

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ESPN

**

TCU VS. (19) OKLAHOMA STATE

After beating Texas Tech, the Cowboys will hope to avoid getting their third loss of the season. TCU has nothing to lose, and if they want to move one step closer to a bowl game, Max Duggan and the Horned Frogs will have to find a way to win this game.

DATE: Dec. 5

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ESPN2

**

(15) MARSHALL VS. RICE

Marshall has been a fun team to watch. The Thundering Herd, behind Grant Wells and Brenden Knox, have yet to lose a game. If you want to watch some fun Conference USA football, this is the game to keep your eye on in the noon slot.

DATE: Dec. 5

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ESPN Plus

**

(2) NOTRE DAME VS. SYRACUSE

Notre Dame has already wrapped up its first-ever spot in the ACC Championship game. The No. 2 team in the land will hope to avoid a trap-game loss to the 1-9 Syracuse Orange.

DATE: Dec. 5

TIME (ET): 2:30 pm

WATCH: NBC

**

TENNESSEE VS. (6) FLORIDA

Kyle Trask has all the eyeballs on him. He has 34 touchdowns this season and a win over Tennessee would keep him in the race for the Heisman Trophy.

DATE: Dec. 5

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: CBS

**

(12) IOWA STATE VS. WEST VIRGINIA

Iowa State is somehow still in the mix when it comes to getting into a big bowl game. The Cyclones can move into the Big 12 title game with a victory. It will depend on how Breece Hall fares and whether the team can contain Jarret Doege.

DATE: Dec. 5

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: ESPN

**

(18) WISCONSIN VS. (10) INDIANA

With no Michael Penix Jr., the Hoosiers’ dream season appears to be coming to an end. A win Saturday over Wisconsin would be a huge upset. It could be a close one in Madison.

DATE: Dec. 5

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: ABC

**

ILLINOIS VS. (24) IOWA

Iowa has played well this season but is nearly on the outs in the AP Top 25. The Hawkeyes can’t really afford to struggle against Illinois on Saturday

DATE: Dec. 5

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: FS1

**

NAVY VS. (22) TULSA

We’ve seen Tulsa go through some crazy games this season. The Golden Hurricane have only lost to Oklahoma State but now have to get through Navy to stay in the conversation for a big bowl game. Tulsa QB Zach Smith is expected to start after going down with an injury against Tulane.

DATE: Dec. 5

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: ESPN2

**

(11) GEORGIA VS. VANDERBILT

It’s the final game of the season for the Bulldogs and a win over Vandy means they’ll finish with only two losses this season. Georgia is likely to secure a spot in a major bowl game. Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller is expected to kick again. She made history last week when she became the first female to appear in a game for a Power 5 school.

DATE: Dec. 5

TIME (ET): 4 pm

WATCH: SEC Network

**

(23) WASHINGTON VS. STANFORD

Washington has not lost a game during the Pac-12’s abbreviated season. The Huskies are hoping to finish the year off with a victory over the Cardinal. Dylan Morris has 643 passing yards and four touchdowns for Washington this season.

DATE: Dec. 5

TIME (ET): 4 pm

WATCH: FOX

**

(14) COASTAL CAROLINA VS. (8) BYU

Now, this is a highly anticipated matchup. Just scheduled on Thursday, BYU and Coastal Carolina will meet in the toughest challenge for either school. A win for either team would mean a lot in terms of a possible chance to sneak into the College Football Playoff. Both teams have been underrated and both teams are undefeated.

DATE: Dec. 5

TIME (ET): 5:30 pm

WATCH: ESPNU

**

CAL VS. (21) OREGON

Oregon dropped dramatically through the rankings after a loss to rival Oregon State. The Ducks will look to rebound against Cal, who has yet to win a game all season.

DATE: Dec. 5

TIME (ET): 7 pm

WATCH: ESPN

**

VIRGINIA TECH VS. (4) CLEMSON

Clemson has done all it can to remain in College Football Playoff contention this year even with the one loss to Notre Dame. The Tigers head to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech. Clemson can’t afford to slip now.

DATE: Dec. 5

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: ABC

**

LSU VS. (1) ALABAMA

Alabama and LSU are in prime time Saturday night. LSU won their meeting last year but the circumstances were totally different. The Tigers couldn’t bounce back this season after losing a lot of players to the pros. Alabama has been solid all year behind Mac Jones, Najee Harris and Devonta Smith.

DATE: Dec. 5

TIME (ET): 8 pm

WATCH: CBS

**

DUKE VS. (9) MIAMI

Miami hits the road to play Duke on Saturday night. D’Eriq King has been a great addition to the Hurricanes and has kept the team in contention for a big bowl game. If Miami keeps winning, a loss by one of the top teams could propel them up the rankings.

DATE: Dec. 5

TIME (ET): 8 pm

WATCH: ACC Network

**

(13) OKLAHOMA VS. BAYLOR

Spencer Rattler and the Sooners hope to continue their win streak against Baylor. Rattler has 2,319 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes this season.

DATE: Dec. 5

TIME (ET): 8 pm

WATCH: FOX

**

(17) USC VS. WASHINGTON STATE

USC and Washington State will play in the rare Sunday night college football game. Kedon Slovis has been excellent for the Trojans but a fourth win might not be enough to prove that the team belongs in any bowl game around New Year’s.

DATE: Dec. 6

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: FS1

**